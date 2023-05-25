Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.45% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $145,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

REXR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts have commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

