Robert W. Baird Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $32.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.77.

SYM opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,150.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $635,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

