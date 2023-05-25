Roy Jansan Buys 3,500,000 Shares of NT Minerals Limited (ASX:NTM) Stock

NT Minerals Limited (ASX:NTM – Get Rating) insider Roy Jansan bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($18,666.67).

NT Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Get NT Minerals alerts:

NT Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NT Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper deposits. It focuses on the Redbank project in the northeast of the Northern Territory; and the Millers Creek Project in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for NT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.