Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta Buys 150,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

