Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) PT Lowered to $1.90

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $1.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 272.55% from the company’s previous close.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:RBT opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Rubicon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technologies

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technologies

In related news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 681,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rubicon Technologies news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich purchased 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,111 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.