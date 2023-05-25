Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) PT Lowered to $1.90

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $1.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 272.55% from the company’s previous close.
Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %
NASDAQ:RBT opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Rubicon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
