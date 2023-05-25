Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

