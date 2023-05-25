Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RUP. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

