Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $126.86 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00023162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00129771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00039832 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003781 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.31171723 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

