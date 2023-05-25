Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Safran Price Performance

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 97,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. Safran has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Safran Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2612 dividend. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

