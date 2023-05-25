Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 49,686 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,686 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,120,000. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,264,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 661,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.