Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

