Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 280.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

