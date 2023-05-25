Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.