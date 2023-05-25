Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $8.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,392,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.96. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $340.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

