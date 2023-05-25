Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. 478,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,036. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

