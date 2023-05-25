Sanders Capital LLC Sells 264,794 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,620,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,156,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.71. 1,639,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $396.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

