Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.86. 196,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

