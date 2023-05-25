Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the April 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,964,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Santo Mining Stock Performance
Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Santo Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santo Mining (SANP)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.