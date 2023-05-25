Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the April 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,964,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santo Mining Stock Performance

Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corp. is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company. The firm manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS). Its services include blockchain, non-fungible tokens(NFTs), real estate tokenization, tokenized asset offering, art tokenization and tokenization platform.

