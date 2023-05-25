Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 61,647 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Waste Management worth $121,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,359. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

