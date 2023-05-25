Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 846,989 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $93,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,725,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

