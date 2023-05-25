Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 124,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $141,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EOG traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 375,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,794. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.