Schroder Investment Management Group Has $105.31 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,295 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $105,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.97. 700,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

