Schroder Investment Management Group Has $81.88 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of Digital Realty Trust worth $81,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

