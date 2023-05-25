Schroder Investment Management Group Has $85.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135,669 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $85,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,583. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.