Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 126,626 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.70% of Western Union worth $90,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Union by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 532,441 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 507,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,965. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

