Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 164,720 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,720 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $114,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 1,273,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.