Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells $318,479.60 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.62 and a beta of 1.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

