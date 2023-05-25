Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,708. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

