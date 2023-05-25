Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 707,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,035. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

