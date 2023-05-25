Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $304,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 451,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,282. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

