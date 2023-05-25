Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,240. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

