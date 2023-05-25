Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Sei Investments Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,559 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 4.52% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,323,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 206,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 347,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

