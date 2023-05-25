Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Shares Down 4.8%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and health and beauty care products. It operates through the Household Products and Health and Beauty Care Products segments. The Household Products segment includes Scott’s Liquid Gold Wood Care, Scott’s Liquid Gold Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet, and BIZ.

