SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 96.7% in May

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the April 30th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SEAC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 27,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.37.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

