Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). Approximately 715,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,063,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

