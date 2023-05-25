Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264,127 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $380,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $105.23. 826,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

