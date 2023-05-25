Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 715,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $138,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $11.06 on Thursday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,350,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.