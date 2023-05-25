Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $188,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.13.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $78.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.29. 105,322,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,071,793. The company has a market capitalization of $950.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

