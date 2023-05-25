Sei Investments Co. Has $166.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $166,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $139.60. 2,062,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,359. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

