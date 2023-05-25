Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $94,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.39. 237,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,747. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

