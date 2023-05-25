Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,499 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $89,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.01. 1,012,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,124. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.59 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

