Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 1,334.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 7.81% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $243,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock remained flat at $60.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 51,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.