Seldon Capital LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seldon Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.9% of Seldon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,062. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

