Seldon Capital LP Has $3.26 Million Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Seldon Capital LP lessened its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,667 shares during the period. Amtech Systems comprises about 2.8% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seldon Capital LP owned 3.05% of Amtech Systems worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Daigle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $77,847 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ASYS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 29,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

