Seldon Capital LP Reduces Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Seldon Capital LP cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Up 3.0 %

NTES stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.96. 1,473,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,893. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

