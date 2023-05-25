Senvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,648,358 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,648,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,533,000. ACV Auctions makes up about 0.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 580,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,629,683 shares of company stock worth $56,946,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

