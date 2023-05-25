Senvest Management LLC Has $141.77 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies comprises 4.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 5.44% of Axcelis Technologies worth $141,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $10,830,337. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $9.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $152.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

