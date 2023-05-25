Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,953,000. RH makes up about 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in RH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,236,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 1.8 %

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

NYSE RH traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,087. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.99.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

