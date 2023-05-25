Senvest Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.41% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 409,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,767. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.