Senvest Management LLC Sells 3,095,095 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095,095 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 235,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QMCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 98,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,155. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $106.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

